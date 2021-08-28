LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €67.00 ($78.82) target price from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

LXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €70.36 ($82.77).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €60.00 ($70.59) on Thursday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1-year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €59.41.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.