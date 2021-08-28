LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €67.00 ($78.82) target price from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

LXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €70.36 ($82.77).

Shares of LXS opened at €60.00 ($70.59) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.35. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a one year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €59.41.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

