Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Lowered to “Hold” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $270.00 price objective on the stock.
NRYYF opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.
About Norway Royal Salmon AS
