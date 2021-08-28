Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Lowered to “Hold” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $270.00 price objective on the stock.

NRYYF opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

About Norway Royal Salmon AS

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

