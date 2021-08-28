Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Santander has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.77.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,492,000 after buying an additional 6,397,198 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,879,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,551,000 after purchasing an additional 81,880 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth about $56,631,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 10.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,312,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,448 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,657,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 656,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

