Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $292.08

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 292.08 ($3.82) and traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.85). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 287.50 ($3.76), with a volume of 41,947 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Braemar Shipping Services in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 292.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of £91.99 million and a P/E ratio of 21.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Braemar Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

In other Braemar Shipping Services news, insider Nigel Payne acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

About Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

