SIG (LON:SHI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $49.71

Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.71 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 53.70 ($0.70). SIG shares last traded at GBX 52.80 ($0.69), with a volume of 364,550 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SIG from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get SIG alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £623.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.71.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.