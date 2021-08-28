Short Interest in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Grows By 397.9%

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, an increase of 397.9% from the July 29th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANZBY. Morgan Stanley lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

