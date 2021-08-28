FY2021 EPS Estimates for CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Reduced by Zacks Investment Research

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CEL-SCI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.66).

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12).

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.64. CEL-SCI has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $464.27 million, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, CEO Geert R. Kersten purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter R. Young purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,051.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 29,250 shares of company stock worth $247,980. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 106.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 105.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 119,844.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. 31.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

