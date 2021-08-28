Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €775.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KER. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on Kering in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €815.00 ($958.82) price objective on Kering in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €804.27 ($946.20).

KER stock opened at €668.60 ($786.59) on Wednesday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €740.18.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

