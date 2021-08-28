Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Imaflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Imaflex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Imaflex (CVE:IFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.70 million.

CVE:IFX opened at C$1.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$76.17 million and a PE ratio of 14.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.19. Imaflex has a 1-year low of C$0.66 and a 1-year high of C$1.53.

About Imaflex

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for consumer, industrial, and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

