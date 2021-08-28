EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised EnQuest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $0.33 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

ENQUF stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. EnQuest has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.28. The stock has a market cap of $593.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 3.25.

About EnQuest

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

