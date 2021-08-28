NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.88). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NBSE. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of -0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 95,447 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 276.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 127,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,988,000. 23.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.