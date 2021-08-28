Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DIISY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Direct Line Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.62. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $18.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.222 dividend. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

