British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Raised to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BTLCY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British Land from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of British Land from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. British Land has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2118 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

British Land Company Profile

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

