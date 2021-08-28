Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Research Coverage Started at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS AUGG opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Augusta Gold has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29.
About Augusta Gold
