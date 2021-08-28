Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Research Coverage Started at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUGG opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Augusta Gold has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29.

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.