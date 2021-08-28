GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) vs. Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Head-To-Head Comparison

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) and Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Mechanical Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A Mechanical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Mechanical Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II -49,263.32% -9.11% -5.88% Mechanical Technology -3.15% -3.71% -2.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.7% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Mechanical Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.1% of Mechanical Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Mechanical Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II $70,000.00 13,272.32 -$45.26 million N/A N/A Mechanical Technology $9.60 million 13.16 $1.95 million N/A N/A

Mechanical Technology has higher revenue and earnings than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

Summary

Mechanical Technology beats GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Mechanical Technology Company Profile

Mechanical Technology, Inc. through its subsidiaries engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage. It also develops cryptocurrency mining facilities powered by renewable energy that integrate with the blockchain network. The firm operates through the following segments: Test and Management Instrumentation and Cryptocurrency. The Test and Measurement Instrumentation segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services computer-based balancing systems for aircraft engines, high performance test and measurement instruments and systems, and wafer characterization tools for the semiconductor and solar industries. The Cryptocurrency segment is focused on cryptocurrency and the blockchain ecosystem. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

