AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) vs. BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Financial Review

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BE Semiconductor Industries and AU Optronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industries 0 2 1 0 2.33 AU Optronics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industries 35.72% 50.81% 22.52% AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

BE Semiconductor Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. AU Optronics pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and AU Optronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industries $495.29 million 11.83 $151.10 million N/A N/A AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.69 -$608.06 million N/A N/A

BE Semiconductor Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AU Optronics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries beats AU Optronics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty. The company was founded in May 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.