Critical Comparison: ACON S2 Acquisition (NASDAQ:STWO) & Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

ACON S2 Acquisition (NASDAQ:STWO) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.8% of ACON S2 Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ACON S2 Acquisition and Byrna Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACON S2 Acquisition N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 36.73 -$12.55 million ($0.20) -147.05

ACON S2 Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ACON S2 Acquisition and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACON S2 Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies 0 1 2 1 3.00

Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.91%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than ACON S2 Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares ACON S2 Acquisition and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACON S2 Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies -1.18% 14.50% 6.91%

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats ACON S2 Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACON S2 Acquisition Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

