SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SelectQuote traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 199179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,790,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $5,710,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in SelectQuote by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SelectQuote by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

SelectQuote Company Profile (NYSE:SLQT)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.