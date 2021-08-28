Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.38 Million

Brokerages expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to report $79.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.00 million to $80.68 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $102.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $295.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.60 million to $307.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $362.58 million, with estimates ranging from $341.31 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,096.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,139 shares of company stock valued at $492,675 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NPTN stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $492.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.92. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.32.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

