Canaccord Genuity Increases Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target to GBX 425

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ATYM has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 318 ($4.15) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 305.15. Atalaya Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146 ($1.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of £439.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74.

In related news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.04), for a total value of £525.30 ($686.31). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $3,202,530.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

