Canaccord Genuity Increases Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target to GBX 425

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
ATYM has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th.
Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 318 ($4.15) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 305.15. Atalaya Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146 ($1.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of £439.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74.
About Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
