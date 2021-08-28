Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,580 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,658.13 ($47.79).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,487.50 ($45.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.47 billion and a PE ratio of 30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,520.17. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,426 ($31.70) and a one year high of GBX 3,641 ($47.57).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 44.59 ($0.58) dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, with a total value of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88). Also, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 237 shares of company stock worth $852,670.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

