InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,650

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,600 ($73.16) to GBX 5,650 ($73.82) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,875 ($63.69).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 4,601 ($60.11) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,730.90. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,697 ($48.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75). The firm has a market cap of £8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -5,751.25.

In related news, insider Daniela Barone Soares purchased 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,722 ($61.69) per share, with a total value of £14,921.52 ($19,495.06).

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.