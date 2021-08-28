Ameren Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) – KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameren in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

NYSE:AEE opened at $88.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ameren by 8.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 18.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ameren by 40.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,993,000 after purchasing an additional 458,665 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

