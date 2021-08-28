Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded NEXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NEXT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NXGPF opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.30. NEXT has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $115.00.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

