National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Raised to C$103.50

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$101.00 to C$103.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.85.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $78.68 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.24.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.