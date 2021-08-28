Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNMRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SNMRF opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98. Snam has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $6.15.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

