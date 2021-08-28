THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on THKLY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered THK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THKLY opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. THK has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.36.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

