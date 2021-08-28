B. Riley Comments on indie Semiconductor, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of indie Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 million.

INDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $433,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $4,002,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $9,775,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $7,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

