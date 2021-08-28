Research Analysts Offer Predictions for 908 Devices Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 908 Devices in a report released on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

908 Devices stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $79.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 14.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 198.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,454,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 81,355 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 357,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 259,441 shares during the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Nicolas Barthelemy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 10,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $352,226.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,473 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

