Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Unicharm in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

UNICY opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.04. Unicharm has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

