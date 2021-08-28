Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,540.47

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,540.47 ($20.13) and traded as high as GBX 1,559 ($20.37). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 1,537 ($20.08), with a volume of 64,615 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,540.47. The company has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

