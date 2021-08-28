Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €7.60 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.23 ($8.50).

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €6.52 ($7.67) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a twelve month high of €7.16 ($8.42). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €6.68.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

