Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €150.00 ($176.47) target price from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €162.82 ($191.55).

DHER stock opened at €120.00 ($141.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €119.98. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

