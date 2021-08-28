GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €36.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.31 ($43.90).

G1A opened at €39.60 ($46.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 45.25. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a one year high of €39.73 ($46.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.11.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

