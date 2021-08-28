Comparing C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank7 and C&F Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank7 $54.98 million 3.46 $19.27 million $2.05 10.26 C&F Financial $152.33 million 1.26 $22.12 million N/A N/A

C&F Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bank7.

Dividends

Bank7 pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Bank7 pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank7 has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and C&F Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Bank7 and C&F Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank7 36.52% 18.48% 1.96% C&F Financial 18.75% 14.75% 1.36%

Volatility and Risk

Bank7 has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C&F Financial has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank7 and C&F Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank7 0 0 2 0 3.00 C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank7 presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.28%. Given Bank7’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bank7 is more favorable than C&F Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Bank7 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of C&F Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 55.9% of Bank7 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of C&F Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank7 beats C&F Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, and business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and instalment loans. The Mortgage Banking segment offers ancillary mortgage loan origination services for loan settlement and residential appraisals. The Consumer Finance segment comprises of automobile financing through lending programs that are designed to serve customers in the non-prime market who have limited access to traditional automobile financing. The company was founded on March 8, 1994 and is headquartered in Toano, VA.

