Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the July 29th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Ajinomoto stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. Ajinomoto has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ajinomoto from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Food Products, Overseas Food Products, Life Support, Healthcare and Others. The Domestic Food Products segment includes seasonings and processed foods, and frozen foods.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.