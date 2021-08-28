Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the July 29th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Ajinomoto stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. Ajinomoto has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ajinomoto from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Food Products, Overseas Food Products, Life Support, Healthcare and Others. The Domestic Food Products segment includes seasonings and processed foods, and frozen foods.

