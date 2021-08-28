Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 154.1% from the July 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. raised shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ALSMY opened at $4.31 on Friday. Alstom has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.0297 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Alstom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

