HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €66.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HLE. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($71.72) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €57.00 ($67.05).

Shares of ETR:HLE opened at €60.62 ($71.32) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €59.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 18.80. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 52-week high of €68.72 ($80.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

