Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.09 ($37.75).

FRA EVK opened at €29.00 ($34.12) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business has a 50 day moving average of €28.78.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

