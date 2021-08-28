Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €9.50 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

FRA PBB opened at €9.85 ($11.59) on Wednesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1 year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 1 year high of €15.46 ($18.19). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €8.86.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

