Zacks: Brokerages Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to report $270.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $277.70 million and the lowest is $259.04 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $231.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Astec Industries.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $61.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.36. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.