Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$50.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$54.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital set a C$80.00 target price on Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a C$70.00 target price on Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.42.

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$41.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98. The stock has a market cap of C$547.59 million and a PE ratio of -3.12. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$15.80 and a 1-year high of C$54.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$44.23.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The company had revenue of C$201.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.50 million. Analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

