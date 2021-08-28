CIBC Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$145.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$139.94.
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$132.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.44. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$90.75 and a 12-month high of C$134.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$127.94.
In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total value of C$71,010.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$491,396.16. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total transaction of C$673,593.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$743,332.69. Insiders sold a total of 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164 in the last quarter.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
