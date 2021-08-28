CIBC Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$145.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$139.94.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$132.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.44. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$90.75 and a 12-month high of C$134.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$127.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total value of C$71,010.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$491,396.16. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total transaction of C$673,593.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$743,332.69. Insiders sold a total of 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164 in the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

