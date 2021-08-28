National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$99.00 Price Target at TD Securities

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$99.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.32% from the company’s current price.

NA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.50.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$99.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$95.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$62.50 and a 1 year high of C$100.42.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 8.4928957 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

