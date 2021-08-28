Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €29.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €29.50 ($34.71) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UN01. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Uniper in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Uniper in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uniper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €30.83 ($36.26).

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €33.83 ($39.80) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. Uniper has a 1 year low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 1 year high of €33.97 ($39.96). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.29.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.