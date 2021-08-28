Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €81.27 ($95.61).

ETR:SAX opened at €68.95 ($81.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a fifty-two week high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

