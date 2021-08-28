ATB Capital Cuts Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Price Target to C$0.80

Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE:KHRN opened at C$0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$51.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. Khiron Life Sciences has a 1-year low of C$0.27 and a 1-year high of C$0.76.

About Khiron Life Sciences

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

