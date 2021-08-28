Head to Head Analysis: First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) vs. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Advanced Micro Devices and First Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Micro Devices 1 7 20 0 2.68 First Solar 3 7 8 0 2.28

Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus price target of $108.56, suggesting a potential downside of 2.55%. First Solar has a consensus price target of $101.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.30%. Given First Solar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Solar is more favorable than Advanced Micro Devices.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and First Solar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Micro Devices $9.76 billion 13.84 $2.49 billion $1.06 105.09 First Solar $2.71 billion 3.70 $398.36 million $3.73 25.32

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than First Solar. First Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Micro Devices 25.76% 39.20% 24.81% First Solar 18.96% 10.05% 7.91%

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats First Solar on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip products, development services and technology for game consoles. The company was founded by W. J. Sanders III on May 1, 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The Systems segment offers development, construction, operation, and maintenance of photovoltaic solar power systems. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

