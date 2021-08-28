1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.81.

ONEM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,112 shares of company stock worth $325,276. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $24.33 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.29.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

